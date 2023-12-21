The Syracuse Orange will meet the South Florida Bulls in the Boca Raton Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Syracuse vs. South Florida?

  • Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Syracuse 34, South Florida 23
  • Syracuse has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.
  • The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, South Florida has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
  • This season, the Bulls have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Orange a 62.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Syracuse (-3)
  • Syracuse has played 11 games, posting four wins against the spread.
  • The Orange have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • South Florida owns a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (55.5)
  • Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game just once this season.
  • There have been eight South Florida games that have ended with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 56.3 points per game, 0.8 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.9 48.5 53.7
Implied Total AVG 29.8 29 30.8
ATS Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

South Florida

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.9 61.4 64.2
Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.2 36
ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.