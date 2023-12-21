The Syracuse Orange will meet the South Florida Bulls in the Boca Raton Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Syracuse vs. South Florida?

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 34, South Florida 23

Syracuse has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, South Florida has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

This season, the Bulls have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Orange a 62.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-3)



Syracuse (-3) Syracuse has played 11 games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Orange have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

South Florida owns a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game just once this season.

There have been eight South Florida games that have ended with a combined score higher than 55.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.3 points per game, 0.8 points more than the point total of 55.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 48.5 53.7 Implied Total AVG 29.8 29 30.8 ATS Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.9 61.4 64.2 Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.2 36 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 1-1 2-3

