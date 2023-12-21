How to Watch Tarleton State vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tarleton State Stats Insights
- The Texans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Tarleton State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
- The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 115th.
- The Texans' 72.5 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers give up.
- Tarleton State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.
- The Texans allow 59.0 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
- At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (4.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.5%) than on the road (29.0%) as well.
Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Hardin-Simmons
|W 92-56
|Wisdom Gym
|12/12/2023
|Sterling (KS)
|W 85-47
|Wisdom Gym
|12/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 65-62
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Wisdom Gym
