The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tarleton State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.

The Texans are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 115th.

The Texans' 72.5 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers give up.

Tarleton State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State scores 81.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.8.

The Texans allow 59.0 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.

At home, Tarleton State makes 4.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (4.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.5%) than on the road (29.0%) as well.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule