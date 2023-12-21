The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) host the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Volunteers are heavy favorites by 22.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -22.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State has played three games this season that have had more than 139.5 combined points scored.

Tarleton State's outings this season have a 135.3-point average over/under, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Tarleton State is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

In the 2023-24 season, Tennessee (5-5-0 ATS) and Tarleton State (4-4-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 5 50% 78.2 150.7 67.3 130.1 140.0 Tarleton State 3 37.5% 72.5 150.7 62.8 130.1 135.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans put up an average of 72.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.3 the Volunteers give up.

Tarleton State is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-5-0 1-2 6-4-0 Tarleton State 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0

Tarleton State vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tarleton State 14-2 Home Record 12-2 4-6 Away Record 2-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.