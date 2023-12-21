Thursday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) and Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

TCU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Old Dominion 67

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-15.0)

TCU (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Old Dominion is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Monarchs have hit the over in five games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over four times.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.2 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

TCU grabs 39.3 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

TCU connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (231st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

TCU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 17.2 (seventh in college basketball).

