The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Old Dominion matchup.

TCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-15.5) 147.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-15.5) 147.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

TCU is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Old Dominion has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Monarchs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this year.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 TCU is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (38th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (37th).

The Horned Frogs' national championship odds have dropped from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

