Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon State Beavers (9-0) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1) at Seabury Hall has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:30 AM on December 21.

The Red Raiders' last game was a 66-58 loss to Tulsa on Tuesday.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 AM ET

Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Texas Tech 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 61-56 win on November 25 -- their signature victory of the season.

Texas Tech has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas Tech is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 75) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 126) on November 13

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 130) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 133) on November 20

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 147) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56)

15.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (18-for-56) Bailey Maupin: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58)

15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (20-for-58) Kilah Freelon: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.7 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders put up 73.8 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 53.3 per outing (22nd in college basketball). They have a +246 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.5 points per game.

