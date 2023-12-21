For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ty Dellandrea a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Dellandrea scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

