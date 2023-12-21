UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Warren Washington: 8.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
UT Arlington vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|175th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|75.9
|150th
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|199th
|173rd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|39.0
|22nd
|183rd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|12.6
|21st
|135th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|201st
|13.0
|Assists
|17.8
|19th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|14.2
|329th
