The UTEP Miners (7-5) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

UTEP Stats Insights

This season, the Miners have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.

UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Miners are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 265th.

The Miners put up 77.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 70.6 the Cowboys allow.

When UTEP scores more than 70.6 points, it is 6-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).

The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in away games.

UTEP drained 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (4.9, 30.9%).

