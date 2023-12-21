How to Watch UTEP vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (7-5) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.
UTEP vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
UTEP Stats Insights
- This season, the Miners have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have hit.
- UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Miners are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 265th.
- The Miners put up 77.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 70.6 the Cowboys allow.
- When UTEP scores more than 70.6 points, it is 6-1.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.3 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).
- The Miners ceded 63.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.7 in away games.
- UTEP drained 4.8 three-pointers per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (4.9, 30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 71-49
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/30/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
