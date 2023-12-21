The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) will host the Army Black Knights (2-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

UTSA vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Black Knights are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 37th.
  • The Roadrunners score 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Black Knights allow.
  • When UTSA totals more than 65.5 points, it is 5-3.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

  • UTSA posts 81.8 points per game at home, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Roadrunners are giving up 73.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 85.0.
  • UTSA is making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.0 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Arkansas-Fort Smith W 93-60 UTSA Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Little Rock L 93-84 Jack Stephens Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon State L 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Army - UTSA Convocation Center
12/28/2023 Prairie View A&M - UTSA Convocation Center
1/2/2024 UAB - UTSA Convocation Center

