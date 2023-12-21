How to Watch UTSA vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) will host the Army Black Knights (2-9) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UTSA vs. Army Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- UTSA is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Black Knights are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 37th.
- The Roadrunners score 78.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Black Knights allow.
- When UTSA totals more than 65.5 points, it is 5-3.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA posts 81.8 points per game at home, compared to 76.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Roadrunners are giving up 73.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 85.0.
- UTSA is making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.0 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/2/2024
|UAB
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
