At Toyota Center on Friday, December 22, 2023, the Houston Rockets (13-12) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSW.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets average 111.4 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 108.4 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 119.0 points per game, sixth in the league, and are allowing 117.7 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 230.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 226.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has put together a 17-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

