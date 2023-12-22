The Houston Rockets (13-12) are favored (-7.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (16-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSW. The point total is set at 228.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 21 of 27 games this season.

Dallas' games this year have had a 236.7-point total on average, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 8 32% 111.4 230.4 108.4 226.1 220.8 Mavericks 21 77.8% 119 230.4 117.7 226.1 233.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Mavericks have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Dallas has been better against the spread on the road (9-5-0) than at home (5-8-0) this year.

The Mavericks' 119 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 108.4 the Rockets give up.

Dallas has put together a 13-9 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 14-13 0-1 18-9 Rockets 17-8 2-0 10-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Mavericks Rockets 119 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 13-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 15-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 108.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-3 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.