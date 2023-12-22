The Dallas Mavericks' (16-11) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Friday, December 22 matchup with the Houston Rockets (13-12) at Toyota Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 120-111 loss to the Clippers in their last outing on Wednesday. Luka Doncic put up 28 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Dereck Lively C Questionable Ankle 8.9 7.7 1.1

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Questionable (Leg)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

