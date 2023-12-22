Player prop bet options for Alperen Sengun, Tim Hardaway Jr. and others are listed when the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -161)

The 22.5-point prop total for Hardaway on Friday is 5.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.4.

He has collected 3.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Hardaway has connected on 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -145)

The 19.7 points Sengun has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (20.5).

He has collected 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

The 19.5-point over/under set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has collected nine assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's prop bet (9.5).

He has made three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

