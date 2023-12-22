McCulloch County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in McCulloch County, Texas today? We have you covered below.
McCulloch County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baird High School at Lohn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Lohn, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
