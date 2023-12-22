SMU vs. Murray State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (6-4) meet the Murray State Racers (3-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This clash will start at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
SMU vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 16.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- B.J. Edwards: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 14.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Rob Perry: 16.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
SMU vs. Murray State Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|138th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|74.4
|184th
|237th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|38th
|195th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|35.6
|82nd
|189th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|61st
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|218th
|195th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.5
|67th
|39th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|182nd
