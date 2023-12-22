The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) hope to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Nevada matchup.

TCU vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Nevada Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Horned Frogs' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Nevada has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Wolf Pack games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate TCU lower (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (35th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Horned Frogs' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +10000, TCU has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.