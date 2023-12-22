TCU vs. Nevada December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
TCU vs. Nevada Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: TCU (-1.5)
- Total: 148.5
- TV: ESPN2
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 16.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 16.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
TCU vs. Nevada Stat Comparison
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|7th
|89.8
|Points Scored
|78.5
|100th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|33rd
|61st
|39.8
|Rebounds
|38.7
|98th
|50th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|287th
|280th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5.4
|328th
|3rd
|21
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|221st
|12.3
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
