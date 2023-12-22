The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • In games Texas A&M shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 31st.
  • The Aggies put up 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.
  • Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
  • The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip when playing on the road.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul W 89-64 Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis L 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston L 70-66 Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Houston Christian - Reed Arena
12/30/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 LSU - Reed Arena

