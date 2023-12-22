Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (6-2) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on LHN.
Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.1 PTS, 9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 12.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen Dease: 7.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|93rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|76.4
|144th
|118th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|144th
|179th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|38.1
|36th
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.9
|18th
|218th
|7
|3pt Made
|5.9
|298th
|36th
|17
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|307th
