The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) after winning four straight home games. The Longhorns are double-digit favorites by 23.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -23.5 150.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

Texas has had an average of 148.9 points in its games this season, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Longhorns have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M-CC has a 5-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark of Texas.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 4 40% 80.7 159 68.2 135.5 147.2 Texas A&M-CC 2 28.6% 78.3 159 67.3 135.5 146.6

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The 80.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 13.4 more points than the Islanders give up (67.3).

Texas has a 3-6 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 3-7-0 1-2 5-5-0 Texas A&M-CC 5-2-0 2-0 2-5-0

Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas A&M-CC 17-1 Home Record 13-2 4-6 Away Record 7-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

