2024 NCAA Bracketology: Abilene Christian March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Abilene Christian's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Abilene Christian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Abilene Christian ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|231
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian's best wins
Abilene Christian, in its signature win of the season, took down the UTEP Miners 88-82 on December 17. Against UTEP, Ali Abdou Dibba led the team by tallying 15 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 77-71 over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on November 17
- 64-59 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on November 6
- 59-45 over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Abilene Christian's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Abilene Christian is facing the 111th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have 13 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Looking at Abilene Christian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Abilene Christian's next game
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Abilene Christian games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.