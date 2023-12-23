Dante Exum's Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last action, a 120-111 loss to the Clippers, Exum put up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Exum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.6 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 2.9 4.2 Assists 3.5 2.4 3.8 PRA -- 13.9 22.3 PR -- 11.5 18.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Exum has made 3.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.8% of his team's total makes.

Exum is averaging 2.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Exum's Mavericks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are 27th in the league, allowing 122.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs are 27th in the NBA, giving up 45.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 28.6 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dante Exum vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 8 3 1 0 0 0 0

