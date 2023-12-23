2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Texas Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will North Texas be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features North Texas' full tournament resume.
Want to bet on North Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How North Texas ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|45
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas' best wins
North Texas notched its signature win of the season on December 6 by registering a 73-66 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, the No. 86-ranked team based on the RPI. Desiray Kernal, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 17 points with 14 rebounds and three assists. Dyani Robinson also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 108/RPI) on November 9
- 78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 176/RPI) on November 16
- 79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 181/RPI) on November 19
- 71-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 217/RPI) on December 17
- 71-59 over Samford (No. 228/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), North Texas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, North Texas has been handed the 252nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Eagles have 14 games left versus teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- North Texas has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Texas' next game
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. North Texas Eagles
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming North Texas games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.