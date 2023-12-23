The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) travel to face the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

  • The Mean Green make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • In games North Texas shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mean Green sit at 231st.
  • The Mean Green record five fewer points per game (67.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.2).
  • North Texas is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Mean Green ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than on the road (59.8).
  • When playing at home, North Texas averaged 0.3 more treys per game (7.8) than away from home (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Boise State L 69-64 ExtraMile Arena
12/10/2023 Fordham L 60-59 Barclays Center
12/17/2023 Mississippi State L 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 UT Arlington - UNT Coliseum
12/30/2023 LSU-Shreveport - UNT Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

