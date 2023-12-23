The Northern Illinois Huskies will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM - 53.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas State has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Northern Illinois & Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Northern Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.