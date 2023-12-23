Can we expect SMU to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on SMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 151

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU's best wins

SMU's best win this season came in a 68-57 victory on December 16 against the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI. Against Florida State, Chuck Harris led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 196/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 269/RPI) on November 8

70-57 at home over UL Monroe (No. 280/RPI) on November 26

78-67 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mustangs are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 29th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

SMU has the 175th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Mustangs' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to SMU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers

SMU Mustangs vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming SMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.