When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will SMU be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 252

SMU's best wins

SMU, in its best win of the season, took down the UC Riverside Highlanders 78-55 on November 6. Tiara Young delivered a team-leading 19 points with five rebounds and one assist in the contest against UC Riverside.

Next best wins

69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 14

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 225/RPI) on December 21

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on November 14

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 266/RPI) on December 18

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 299/RPI) on November 11

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

SMU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, SMU has drawn the 148th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Mustangs have 18 games left this year, including five against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing SMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs

South Florida Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

