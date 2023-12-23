Can we expect Tarleton State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 91

Tarleton State's best wins

Tarleton State's signature win this season came against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 195) in the RPI. Tarleton State secured the 68-66 win on the road on November 29. With 18 points, Lue Williams was the top scorer versus SFA. Second on the team was Kiandre Gaddy, with 15 points.

Next best wins

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 20

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 2

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on November 9

59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on November 22

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Tarleton State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Tarleton State faces the 289th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Texans' 19 remaining games this season, 17 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Tarleton St's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

