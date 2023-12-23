When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will TCU be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How TCU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 36 32 182

TCU's best wins

TCU's signature win of the season came against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to the RPI. TCU claimed the 79-59 neutral-site win on December 16. Against Arizona State, Jameer Nelson Jr. led the team by amassing 13 points to go along with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

108-75 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 6

65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 24

111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 21

84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on December 2

86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on November 17

TCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, TCU has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, TCU gets the 306th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Horned Frogs have 18 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

TCU's upcoming schedule includes seven games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

TCU's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

