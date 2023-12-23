What are Texas A&M-Commerce's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 166

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce's signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to the RPI. Texas A&M-Commerce secured the 57-54 road win on November 17. The leading point-getter against Saint Joseph's (PA) was Tommie Lewis, who tallied 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Lions have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has the 38th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Lions' 19 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Commerce has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

