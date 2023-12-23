For bracketology analysis around Texas State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 189

Texas State's best wins

Texas State captured its best win of the season on November 11 by registering a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ja'Niah Henson, as the leading scorer in the win over Bowling Green, posted 18 points, while Timia Jefferson was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on November 30

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on December 20

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 269/RPI) on December 18

84-76 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 19

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Texas State has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas State has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bobcats have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Texas State has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Texas State Bobcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

