2024 NCAA Bracketology: UT Arlington March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect UT Arlington to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How UT Arlington ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|180
UT Arlington's best wins
UT Arlington took down the No. 223-ranked (according to the RPI) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 75-71, on November 6, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. The leading scorer against Oral Roberts was DaJuan Gordon, who posted 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 29
- 82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22
- 76-73 over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on December 16
UT Arlington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- UT Arlington has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UT Arlington faces the 112th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Mavericks' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Arlington has 19 games remaining this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.
UT Arlington's next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: LHN
