When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UTSA be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 321

UTSA's best wins

UTSA, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks 78-68 in overtime on November 6. Isaiah Wyatt, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 27 points with six rebounds and three assists. Carlton Linguard also played a part with 16 points, three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on November 25

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on November 30

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 325/RPI) on November 20

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

According to the RPI, the Roadrunners have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Roadrunners are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UTSA has the sixth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Roadrunners' 19 remaining games this season, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at UTSA's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

