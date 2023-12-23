The Dallas Stars, including Wyatt Johnston, take the ice Saturday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johnston's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

Johnston has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Johnston has a point in 13 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Johnston has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 20 Points 1 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.