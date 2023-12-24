Will Brandin Cooks pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has hauled in 544 yards receiving (on 41 grabs) and five TDs. He has been targeted 63 times, and is putting up 41.8 yards per game.

Cooks has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0

