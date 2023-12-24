Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins play in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ferguson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson has posted 614 yards receiving on 57 catches with five TDs this campaign, averaging 43.9 yards per game.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1 Week 14 Eagles 8 5 72 0 Week 15 @Bills 8 6 44 0

Rep Jake Ferguson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.