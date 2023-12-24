Michael Gallup Week 16 Preview vs. the Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 203.1 per game.
Gallup's 32 catches (on 53 targets) have netted him 414 yards (to average 29.6 per game) and two TDs.
Gallup vs. the Dolphins
- Gallup vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games
- Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- 15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.
- Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.
- The 203.1 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins
- Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)
Gallup Receiving Insights
- In five of 14 games this year, Gallup has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Gallup has been targeted on 53 of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (10.5% target share).
- He has been targeted 53 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (53rd in NFL).
- Gallup has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
- He has two total touchdowns this season (4.9% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).
- Gallup (three red zone targets) has been targeted 3.5% of the time in the red zone (86 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
Gallup's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bills
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|11/30/2023
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/23/2023
|Week 12
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
