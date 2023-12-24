Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 203.1 per game.

Gallup's 32 catches (on 53 targets) have netted him 414 yards (to average 29.6 per game) and two TDs.

Gallup vs. the Dolphins

Gallup vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 203.1 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In five of 14 games this year, Gallup has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has been targeted on 53 of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (10.5% target share).

He has been targeted 53 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (53rd in NFL).

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (4.9% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

Gallup (three red zone targets) has been targeted 3.5% of the time in the red zone (86 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

