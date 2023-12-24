Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Dowdle has rushed for 311 yards (22.2 per game) on 78 carries with two touchdowns.

Dowdle also has 14 catches for 90 yards (6.4 per game) and two touchdowns on the year.

Dowdle has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).

He has made two touchdown catches this season in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0 Week 14 Eagles 12 46 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Bills 3 4 0 2 8 0

