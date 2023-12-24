The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Hawaii matchup.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

TCU vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

TCU vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

TCU has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Horned Frogs' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Rainbow Warriors' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 TCU is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 40th, according to computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

