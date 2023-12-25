Entering their Monday, December 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at Levi's Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

The 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in their most recent game.

The Ravens are coming off of a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Questionable Ben Bartch OL Finger Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Clelin Ferrell DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Oren Burks LB Knee Out Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Deommodore Lenoir DB Ribs Full Participation In Practice

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ronnie Stanley OT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Arthur Maulet CB Knee Out Marcus Williams S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Concussion Out Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Zay Flowers WR Foot Questionable

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV Info: ABC

49ers Season Insights

Offensively, the 49ers have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging 402.6 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (310.1 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).

The 49ers sport the 14th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (220.6 allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking second-best with 262.6 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (fourth-best with 139.9 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 89.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers have forced 25 total turnovers (first in NFL) this season and have turned it over 12 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the league.

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fourth-best in total yards per game (374.1) and second-best in total yards allowed per game (287.9).

Things have been going well for the Ravens on both offense and defense, as they are posting 27.4 points per game (fifth-best) and surrendering only 16.1 points per game (best).

With 210.4 passing yards per game on offense, the Ravens rank 21st in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, giving up 185.7 passing yards per game.

Baltimore's run offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks best in the NFL with 163.8 rushing yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 102.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 12th.

The Ravens own a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

