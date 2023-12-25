The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) go up against the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.

The 119.9 points per game the Celtics average are 5.7 more points than the Lakers allow (114.2).

When Boston puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 16-2.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Celtics are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 28th.

The Lakers put up just 4.3 more points per game (114) than the Celtics give up to opponents (109.7).

Los Angeles has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are scoring 5.7 more points per game (122.7) than they are on the road (117).

At home, Boston is ceding 5.2 fewer points per game (107.1) than away from home (112.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, draining 17.2 three-pointers per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers score 114.5 points per game, 0.8 more than on the road (113.7). On defense they concede 105.8 points per game at home, 14.8 less than away (120.6).

In 2023-24 Los Angeles is conceding 14.8 fewer points per game at home (105.8) than away (120.6).

The Lakers pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Ankle Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Questionable Heel

Lakers Injuries