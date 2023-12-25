Dante Exum and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 144-119 win over the Spurs, Exum totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we break down Exum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dante Exum Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.0 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.1 Assists 3.5 2.4 4.0 PRA -- 14.4 24.2 PR -- 12 20.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.9



Dante Exum Insights vs. the Suns

Exum is responsible for attempting 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Exum is averaging 2.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Exum's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 114 points per game, the Suns are the 15th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per contest, the Suns are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 12 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

