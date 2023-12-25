Two of the league's top scorers match up when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on December 25, 2023 on ESPN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Suns Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Dallas has a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 18th.

The Mavericks score an average of 119 points per game, five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.

Dallas has put together a 15-3 record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks are better offensively, scoring 121.5 points per game, compared to 116.7 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 118.1 points per game at home, and 117.7 on the road.

This year the Mavericks are collecting more assists at home (26.1 per game) than on the road (24.3).

Mavericks Injuries