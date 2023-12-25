Luka Doncic, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 25
Jusuf Nurkic and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (14-14) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) go head to head at Footprint Center on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mavericks' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Mavericks beat the Spurs 144-119. With 39 points, Doncic was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|39
|12
|10
|1
|1
|5
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|23
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Dante Exum
|20
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic gets the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game (seventh in NBA).
- Dereck Lively provides the Mavericks 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Mavericks receive 9.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|32.4
|8
|9.5
|1
|0.4
|3.6
|Dante Exum
|14.9
|4
|3.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|17.2
|3.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0
|3
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|9.1
|3.1
|1.1
|1
|0.9
|1
|Dereck Lively
|5.9
|4.5
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|0
