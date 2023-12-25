The Denver Nuggets (21-10) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Warriors have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 233.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points.

Denver's outings this year have an average total of 225.0, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 27 times and won 19, or 70.4%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 11-1, a 91.7% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has combined with its opponents to score more than 233.5 points in 14 of 29 games this season.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 233.0 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Golden State is 13-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.

Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 32.3% 115.0 232.2 110.0 225.8 225.6 Warriors 14 48.3% 117.2 232.2 115.8 225.8 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 18 opportunities on the road.

The 115.0 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors allow (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Warriors have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

This season, Golden State is 5-10-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

The Warriors put up 7.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.0).

When it scores more than 110.0 points, Golden State is 11-8 against the spread and 12-7 overall.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 14-17 7-6 13-18 Warriors 13-16 1-0 17-12

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 11-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-8 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 110.0 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 12-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-6 18-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

