Mavericks vs. Cavaliers December 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.4 points per game) to help them defeat Luka Doncic (second in league, 32.0) and the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSOH
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic averages 32.0 points, 8.2 boards and 8.9 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).
- Dereck Lively averages 9.0 points, 1.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.
- Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Grant Williams averages 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Max Strus this season.
- Darius Garland is averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Jarrett Allen gives the Cavaliers 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Caris LeVert is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Cavaliers
|120.2
|Points Avg.
|110.6
|116.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.7
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|34.6%
