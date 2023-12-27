The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.4 points per game) to help them defeat Luka Doncic (second in league, 32.0) and the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSOH

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic averages 32.0 points, 8.2 boards and 8.9 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Dereck Lively averages 9.0 points, 1.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 boards per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are receiving 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Max Strus this season.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen gives the Cavaliers 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Caris LeVert is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Mavericks Cavaliers 120.2 Points Avg. 110.6 116.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.9% Three Point % 34.6%

