Luka Doncic, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 27
Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. as a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks won their most recent game against the Suns, 128-114, on Monday. Luka Doncic led the way with 50 points, plus six boards and 15 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|50
|6
|15
|4
|3
|8
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|23
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Dereck Lively
|20
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic posts 33.5 points, 8.5 boards and 9.4 assists per contest, making 48.9% of shots from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).
- Hardaway puts up 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).
- Dereck Lively posts 9.4 points, 7.8 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Derrick Jones Jr. puts up 10.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grant Williams posts 9.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Watch Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|33.4
|7.6
|9.9
|1.3
|0.7
|3.8
|Dante Exum
|15.1
|3.8
|3.5
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|17.3
|3.8
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|2.9
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|10.2
|3.0
|1.1
|1.0
|0.7
|1.2
|Dereck Lively
|6.9
|5.1
|0.5
|0.4
|0.8
|0.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.