Can we count on Roope Hintz scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • Hintz has scored in nine of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Blues this season in two games (zero shots).
  • Hintz has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3
12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

