Jason Robertson and Robert Thomas are two of the best players to watch when the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Blues Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 31 points in 32 games.

Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists).

Matt Duchene's total of 29 points is via 11 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 9-1-2. He has conceded 37 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 344 saves with a .903% save percentage (37th in league).

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has totaled 24 assists and 13 goals in 33 games. That's good for 37 points.

Pavel Buchnevich has made a big impact for St. Louis this season with 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists).

This season, Jordan Kyrou has scored nine goals and contributed 16 assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of 25.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 6-5-0 record this season, with a .904 save percentage (31st in the league). In 12 games, he has 263 saves, and has conceded 28 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Stars vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3 22nd 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 23rd 29.8 Shots 30.6 16th 17th 30.7 Shots Allowed 32 24th 13th 22.11% Power Play % 11.58% 31st 2nd 86.41% Penalty Kill % 78.89% 21st

